The JFK Assassination was planned a few years before it actually happened. The above video is proof the TRAITOR CIA developed this plan right after JFK was elected. William Harvey was one of the ruthless people on the face of the earth at that time. This proves the CIA is anti American and serves the SATANIC ELITE who control the world.

Please snd this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…