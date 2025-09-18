Above is & excellent video proving Secret Service Agent William Greer DID NOT SHOOT JFK!

Think about this! William Greer was LEFT HANDED. This means he would have had to ROTATE 150* to his right in his seat to fire a gun in his LEFT HAND AT PRESIDENT KENNEDY. Additionally, Greer would have to keep his foot on the break of the LIMO at the same time. Although there were reports, there could have been a break peddle installed on SS AGENT ROY KELLERMAN’S SIDE OF THE LIMO ON THE FLOOR BOARD BUT THIS HASN’T BEEN PROVEN.

In the above photo the LIMO BREAK LIGHT IS ON, meaning it briefly stopped (1-3) seconds. All SS Agent William Greer had time to do was, stop the limo so mafia assassin James Files could fire the fatal head shot standing behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll.

Above is photographer James Altgens photo he took in front of the JFK Limo on 11/22/1963. It clearly shows JFK gripping his fists when shot in the throat. Notice if Wm Greer had fired a gun the bullet path would have entered JFK’s forehead and traveled over to the grassy knoll not the back side of his head where brain matter ended up on the back of the trunk of the limo.

Notice behind SS Agent Roy Kellerman Gov. John Connally’s head was turned toward the grassy knoll. Why? He was shot from a sniper (different bullet Connally said) by the pagoda in the below photo. This sniper was never I.D. and ignored by the corrupt Warren Commission.

This is the shocking photo of President Kennedy 11/22/63. We can clearly see if SS Agent William Greer had fired a bullet, the ENTRY WOUND would have been through JFK’s forehead and NOT the right side of his temple area where the real entry would is in the below photo.

In the Zapruder film unedited, in the sprocket hole we see the assassin behind the picket fence with a rifle. I believe this is non other than mafia assassin James Files.

Above is the original Zapruder film in HD. Notice the sprocket holes to the left. Slow down the frame rate so you’ll get a clear picture of what I’m referring to. sadly, this film has been edited as well by the corrupt CIA after the assassination. The limo turn has been edited and the Stemmons’ Freeway sign was scrubbed of the bullet holes in it to name a few of the edits.

I hope all the idiots who bought into the flawed theory, SS Agent William Greer shot JFK will shut up now. I’m sure if William Cooper would have lived today, he would have seen he made a tragic error in claiming, the above theory that began this flawed concept in the first place.

