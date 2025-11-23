This shocking video the Zapruder film was insanely chopped up to eliminate the truth of what really happened on 11/22/63. Ask yourself why there’s several gaps in this film? The DEMONIC CIA had the film in their possession before Life Magazine bought the rights to it. Why was the film flown to Kodak Lab and then onto Chicago. Why was countless dollars of tax payer money spent sending it to these other places? A local lab in Dallas already developed the film by the way.

There’s no other answer except the film was sent to these other labs to be secretly copped up to fool the public. In fact! That film wasn’t shown to the public until around 1973. The excuse was the public couldn’t handle seeing when in fact war movies showed death and destruction why before 1973 dah!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…