CLICK ABOVE VIDEO AND AT THE END SEE JFK AIDE DAVE POWERS FILM THE JFK MOTORCADE UNTIL IT REACHES ELM THEN ENDS. CLEAR PROOF POWERFUL FORCES DIDN’T WANT POWERS FILMING THE MURDER OF JFK! THIS DAMN VIDEO REALLY MAKES ME MAD!

Here’s what’s wrong with the above photo. Secret Service broke several protocols here. There were supposed to be motorcycle cops in front of the front and they in back of the limo. There’s supposed to be secret Service on back of the limo and they’re in the car where this video was taken. JFK Aide Dave Thomas took this film inside the Secret Service vehicle! Why has this film been edited? The film stops before the JFK limo made its turn from Houston onto Elm Street. Normally crowds were not allown this close to the limo.