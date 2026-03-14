JEWS WHO DON'T BELIEVE IN SATANIC ZIONISM! WAKEUP!
DON’T GET SUCKERED BY SATANIC ZIONISM. REAL JEWS REJECT THIS OCCULT BELIEF.
Real christian’s have to separate the two beliefs otherwise we will be judged by ALMIGHTY GOD.
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Please send this eye opening video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.