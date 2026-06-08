I NEVER KNEW THIS ABOUT PRAYER!

STARTING TODAY I WILL BE PRAYING THIS WAY. NO WONDER COUNTLESS BELIEVER’S PRAYERS RARELY GET ANSWERED.

THEY ONLY WAY TO KNOW IF IT WORKS IS IF YOU TRY IT!

PRAYER IS THE ONLY WEAPON TRUE BELIEVER’S HAVE IN THESE END TIMES NOW.

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…