When I was in Kabbalah, I was taught there’s 4 levels in studying the scriptures. That being said, few individuals venture beyond the first level. I left this teaching when I found out it’s a dangerous path to be on.

All ancient belief systems followed the Zodiac from a spiritual perspective in discovering what the bible exposes. However, I don’t think one should make it a ritual like card reading etc…

i believe what Jesus said, When one’s eye (spiritual) becomes one then he or she will discover truth. He’s referring to the PINEAL GLAND in the center of one’s forehead. I believe the way it’d opened in through the HOLY SPIRIT. He will open this spiritual pathway when He feels the person is ready to receive spiritual truth.

I think it’s dangerous for the Pineal seed to be opened through OCCULT means otherwise. Until then, one must rely on the HOLY SPIRIT to guide him or her through their dangerous physical existence on this earth domain.

Please send this eye opening video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…