Walt Disney’s satanic subliminal messages within his movies 333 percent point towards a pedophile network that’s running things behind the scenes.
What’s going on with the Disney club that requires a literal 5 figure payment to be apart of? What’s going on with the tunnels
5:51 AM · May 21, 2026 · 57.3K Views
70 Replies · 1.04K Reposts · 2.97K Likes
Howdy Rick! Thank you for this post and all of your posts. You know, ignorance is bliss. When I learned about Walt Disney about 14 years ago is about the time the scales were falling from eyes and my ignorance became very obvious to me. I began to seek the 'real' truth through Bible study and prayer and asking God for wisdom and discernment. I became in awe over what my Father Lord led me to see. Now I know practically everything about Satan's prince-hood over the earth. I know to question everything, even what I think I know. Through scripture and prayer I find peace of my mind and heart. My truth now is I don't believe anything but I'm loving every minute of it. God bless you. Greetings to your wife. Your fan in S.C.