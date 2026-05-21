EARTH SHAKING NEWS

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Debbie McBride's avatar
Debbie McBride
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Howdy Rick! Thank you for this post and all of your posts. You know, ignorance is bliss. When I learned about Walt Disney about 14 years ago is about the time the scales were falling from eyes and my ignorance became very obvious to me. I began to seek the 'real' truth through Bible study and prayer and asking God for wisdom and discernment. I became in awe over what my Father Lord led me to see. Now I know practically everything about Satan's prince-hood over the earth. I know to question everything, even what I think I know. Through scripture and prayer I find peace of my mind and heart. My truth now is I don't believe anything but I'm loving every minute of it. God bless you. Greetings to your wife. Your fan in S.C.

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