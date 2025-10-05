The above video really is making me question his sanity! Why have the top military brass go into physical education training.

The military is a ELECTRONIC WARFARE ENTITY NOW. The coming WORLD WAR 3 will be fought with LASERS, DRONES ROBOTS and whatever we have yet to see. The battlefield will require very few human bodies. I know trump wants the military kissing his you know what but, this isn’t the way to get respect!

Could you have any respect for Donald Trump if he had his hand on your young daughters leg like above?

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…