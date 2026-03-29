Here’s my view on what the bible calls ,”CATCHING AWAY.” or in modern terms the RAPTURE.

Regardless if your pre, pre wrath or second coming, the bible says say there’s & event where TRUE believer’s in Jesus will be pulled out of the earth at some point in time. The above video clearly proves all of us have been deceived about this mystical event to come.

I myself lean toward a pre-wrath which means before the last 3 1/2 years of the Tribulation. However, the bible clearly warns no one knows the day or the hour. We can know the season in any event by the way. I think the main point is for true believer’s to live each day as it could be their last here on planet earth. I also believe it will take & earth shaking event to set off the “CATCHING AWAY.” Why? Alighty God said if the days weren’t cut short all humanity would perish.

Please send this eye opening video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…