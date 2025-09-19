The above video rightly declares where humanity is biblically. However, In order to determine when the “CATCHING AWAY” ;of true believer’s in Jesus. We must first know which biblical calendar the BIBLICAL PROPHECIES fall under.

There’s endless DECEPTION in the world today. We can’t trust the POLITICIANS, CORPORATE LEADERS, THE CIA MAINSTREAM MEDIA or the CORRUPT MEGA PREACHERS.

The only true thing we can trust is or FAITH in ALMIGHTY GOD and the BIBLICAL SCRIPTURES He’s left for us to decipher upon. Even those have been altered and or eliminated to further deceiver you and I. That being said, there is enough biblical scripture for us to know the times and the seasons at hand.

I know the world is going to hell in a hand basket now. The sheer DECEPTION is off the charts now. Most of humanity has been captured by SATAN right now! Sadly, there won’t be millions of people going in the RAPTURE! It will be far less because humanity has placed their faith in man rather than Almighty God.

At this point in time all true believer’s in Jesus can do is love one another and keep the COMMANDMENTS of Almighty God. We don’t need a preacher, pope or prophet showing the way now. Virtually all of them have been corrupted by fame and fortune. The harlot preacher paula white said she wants you soul now. That’s something a demon would say not a true prophet of Almighty God.

I hope you haven’t sold your soul for the temporary things of this corrupt life. Remember this! When you draw your last breath in your physical body. The only thing that leaves is your soul and spirit. Everything is is left behind for the greedy people to fight over.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…