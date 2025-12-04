Jacob is a beautiful soul for the witnessing of Jesus. You should follow him because he doesn’t force his belief on anyone.

It’s really sad most humans need a preacher, profit or pope to think he or she will link with Jesus and the eternal spiritual essence leading to the next supernatural life all of us yearn for now. The truth is, all one has to do is confess his or her sins, accept Jesus as their Lord & Eternal Savior, ask the HOLYN SPIRIT to come in and guide him or her and begin living a Godly life.

Most human beings never search out the real truth for themselves and he or she never sees what’s real in life. Sadly, countless humans accept things as they are and go along to get along in life. The truth is revealed to him or her and they miss the whole point of living in this lost planet. That’s what my platform is all about. I do the research so you won’t be led astray!

Please send this video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKE humanity now…

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…