Polson, Montana is at the south end of Flathead lake (the largest east of the Mississippi River) between Missoula and Kalispell, Montana. Polson is in the heart of the Salish Indian Reservation. My wife & I have lived her for 7+ years and virtually every damn day for those 7 years, we’ve been deadly CHEMTRAILED with every known chemical in existence in my opinion.

THIS WAS 6 A.M. THIS MORNING 7/30/2025!

In the past year I’ve e-mailed every local, state and of course the federal government and NO ANSWER TO DATE! This leads me to believe all my elected officials are getting bribes to coverup the SLOW MURDERING OF AMERICAN’S HERE AND THROUGHOUT AMERICA.

Throughout Montana and America all the plants (FOOD YOU EAT INCLUDED) are being destroyed by DEADLY CHEMTRAILING! The POISONED AIR YOU ARE NOW BREATHING IS CAUSING DEADLY ASHMA AND CANCER. In fact! DEADLY NANOBOTS are destroying your body’s IMMUNE SYSTEM!

While BRAINWASHED AMERICANS are consumed with endless SATANIC ENTERTAINMENT, the FOOD, WATER and AIR YOU’RE CONSUMING is slowly killing you! I firmly believe humanity is living now in the “END TIMES.” The bible WARNS HUMANITY,

WARNING:

8And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: 9Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, 10And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved. 11And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: 12That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness. 13But we are bound to give thanks alway to God for you, brethren beloved of the Lord, because God hath from the beginning chosen you to salvation through sanctification of the Spirit and belief of the truth: 14Whereunto he called you by our gospel, to the obtaining of the glory of our Lord Jesus Christ.2 Thessalonians 2; 9-12

Unfortunately, few individuals do real research to find out the real truth in life. He or she goes along to get along never knowing their entire lives have been controlled from cradle to the grave. Sadly, right before they draw their LAST BREATH UPON THIS EVIL TRULY PLANET, do they suddenly realize it’s too late and then they’re headed into the pit of HELL.

BIBLICAL PROPHECY IS UNFOLDING RIGHT BEFORE OUR VERY EYES NOW! Jesus declared in the bible in Matthew 24 what it would be live in the “END TIMES” and that’s exactly what’s HAPPENING RIGHT NOW! The demon possessed “ELITE BLUEBLOODS hacve flooded humanity with non stop “DARK ENTERTAINMENT” to keep YOU TRANSFIXED into a realty of sheer hell now.

Demonic youtube killed my truther channel several months ago. X (Twitter) has censored me several times since I’ve been on there. This why as a last resort I ended up here. Now back to DEMONIC CHEMTRAILING.

I TOOK THIS VIDEO AT 6:30 A.M. THIS MORNING 7/30/2025!

It’s now 1:30 P.M 7/30/2025 and looks like the above video but with more POISONOUS CHEMTRAILS replaced. Our NAZI GOVERNMENT controls the air currents through the (DEW) MICROWAVING OF THE SKIES. If you see ripple chemical clouds in the sky it’s the DEADLY MICROWAVES doing it. Here in Polson we’ve been MICROWAVED countless times in the 7+ years I loved here.

Several months ago the U.S. Government started spraying a burning rubber or oil smell. This horrific smell made my eyes burn and my skin as well. Needless to say, I hade non stop coughing as you’ll hear in the above videos. For the last year I’ve been wearing a gas mask to prevent these DEADLY NANOBOTS from entering my lungs. Did you know DEADLY LITHIUM IS IN THE CHEMTRAIL SPRAYS? It dumbs down humans and that’s why the average person walks around now in a ZOMI STATE.

Shockingly, yesterday afternoon I smelled for the first time a smell like KEROSINE in the air. Here in Polson we have NO INDUSTRY! Have you noticed countless CHEMTRAILS with no planes? Our traitor Air Force admitted several years ago it has CLOAKING INVISIBLE AIRCRAFT. This is why you never see the evil planes in the skies now. If that wasn’t bad enough, They make no sound and are spraying DEADLY CHEMICALS that are INVISIBLE. Many times these bastards hide in the mountains spraying their DEADLY CHEMICALS.

I photographed this NAVY PLANE flying over Polson and there’s no Navy bases here that I know of in Montana. Onlt Malmstrum Air Force Base Great Fall, Mt.

Could it be since the Navy was surveying the Polson area trying to determine when and where to MICEOWAVE and burn Polson for a 15 minute city? Below is what one of these DEADLY MONSTER AIRCRAFT look like! Air force admits to invisible air craft since 1980: https://www.airandspaceforces.com/article/1080invisible/

If you see a GREEN LASER over your area a few nights in a row this means these EVIL BASTARDS are most likely getting ready to FRY YOU AND YOUR LOVED ONE’S. Remember what happened in Paradise, Maui and more recently in Los Angeles. Air Force 747 huge laser aircraft. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boeing_YAL-1

You have to begin to realize America’s Nazi Government doesn’t give a damn about you and your loved one’s!!!

If this DEADLY LASER 747 AIRCRAFT doesn’t scare the hell out of you then nothing will. Have I got your attention now! I found out recently here in Polson not far from here is mystic island which the DEMONIC FREEMASONS have own for several decades now. They now lease it to the Boy Scouts of America dah! Can anyone say a child traffic entity?

I suspect it cost the American government millions a day to constantly CHEMTRAIL POLSON. The never ending CHEMTRAILING has POISONED the waters in Flathead lake. We also have Kerr Damn. Although the damns name has been changed and given back to the Indians here, One can rest assure the government still controls the damn. Remember the Kerr flooding recently the murdered several people in Texas?

If it wasn’t for the constant EVIL CHEMTRAILING Polson would certainly be God’s country. Sadly though, this has become HELL ON EARTH. I think now you can see why the DEMONIC FREEMASON ELITE have their eyes on Polson now.

That’s me except now I wear goggles as well to keep my eyes from burning. I’ll bt 77 years old this coming 9/11/2025. I’m a disabled Vietnam Navy veteran and lived at a time when America was respected and meant something. I was 15 when the DEMONIC CIA MURDERED PRESIDENT KENNEDY. I wrote a fantastic book called JFK Coup D’ Etat here and it’s free as with all my work. Oliver Stone reviewed my book and I warned him if he used any of it the CIA would come after him so he chose to ignore my work. I’ve corresponded with James Files, the one who shot JFK in the head behind the picket fence. He mentions me and answers several questions I asked him in his new book, Primary Target-https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/795162-primary-target-jfk-how-the-cia-used-the-chicago-mob-to-kill-the-president

If you still want to know more about DEADLY CHEMTRAILING go to the number one source in the world: GEO ENGINEERING WATCH: https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/795162-primary-target-jfk-how-the-cia-used-the-chicago-mob-to-kill-the-president

Please be patient with me concerning the work I put up on my substack. I’m old now and with past physical injuries I can only work a few hours a day on the computer. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE AND SEND MY WORK TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW NOW. As the world grows ever darker there’s not much time before all TRUTHERS are silenced forever. By all means, Prep-Pray and stand tall for those who never had a chance to know the real truth in life…

