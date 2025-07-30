EARTH SHAKING NEWS

Rob
Jul 31

Here are lots of scriptures proving America is the harlot of Revelation chapters 17 & 18:

https://sumofthyword.com/2021/01/07/mystery-babylon-the-great-and-her-beast/

The globalists have told us in the 38 second video embedded in this link, that to enter the NWO ~ "New World Order" everyone will be required to have a smart phone, bank account, and upload their digital ID:

https://sociable.co/government-and-policy/digital-id-bank-account-smartphone-new-world-imf-spring-meetings/

Please do NOT upload your digital ID as that is you giving your mark to the beast to buy and sell:

https://sumofthyword.com/2022/05/18/the-mark-of-the-beast/

We are in the 4th year of this timeline!:

https://sumofthyword.com/2016/10/04/the-rapture-of-the-church-is-after-the-tribulation/

Marcel
Jul 31

Hi Rick,

I'm 5 years your junior, Vietnam era Air Force vet. and have been shut down by ALL Satan ruled media. The failed, useless wars of the evil empire go way back to Korea.... Eisenhower warned us about the MIC.

America is the PRIMARY nation that divided the tiny land of Israel with its false peace lie that led to the Gaza, Lebanon Wars.

Now God repays the decadent, reprobate nation for it's evil.

"Sadly though, this has become HELL ON EARTH."

Just what God promised,

Psalm 9:17 kjv.

Judgment on the Earth

Behold, the Lord lays the earth waste, devastates it, twists its surface, and scatters its inhabitants. And the people will be like the priest, the servant like his master, the female servant like her mistress, the buyer like the seller, the lender like the borrower, the creditor like the debtor.

The earth will be completely laid waste and completely plundered, for the Lord has spoken this word.

The earth dries up and crumbles away, the mainland dries out and crumbles away, the exalted of the people of the earth dwindle.

The earth is also defiled by its inhabitants, for they violated laws, altered statutes, and broke the everlasting covenant.

6 Therefore, A CURSE DEVOURS THE EARTH, and those who live on it suffer for their guilt. Therefore, the inhabitants of the earth decrease in number, and few people are left.

Isaiah 24

