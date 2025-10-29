The above two videos will answer this question!

Donald Trump is a pathological liar and con man is true. Trump uses all the SATANIC HAND SIGNS referring to the occult as well. Donald Trump is in the EPSTEIN FLIGHT LOGS. Trump Tower is full of PAGAN STATUES and paintings. Trump is a 33* OCCULT FREEMASON!

President Trump is building monuments to himself with the new Zionist Jew temple at the WHITE-HOUSE. Trump is ignoring the elimination of the American people with the 50 million+ ILLEGALS here in America. They are being used to slowly REPLACE once free America. This is why they’re received on average $8-10,000 a month in free money and services.

Sadly, the American people are now beginning to WAKEUP and realize they are being replaced. Donald Trump knows the STOCK (CON) MARKET is going to CRASH in the very near future. This is why he’s doing little or nothing to stop it. 1,000’s of Americans are loosing their jobs every month now. My recent articles prove this out.

Now that countless young OBESE women WITH COUNTLESS CHILDREN, are loosing their EBT food stamp benefits, worth up to $10,000 or more a month. This will further speed up the crash of America’s economy. As America goes, so goes the world economy! This will kick in MARTIAL LAW and FREEDOM will be eliminated as a result of the CRASH.

I believe this will occur before 2026. In fact! It could very well occur by November 1, 2026. The CORRUPT POLITICIANS WILL NOT AGREE TO ANOTHER TRILLION DOLLAR BILL UNLESS HUGH PORK IN THE BILL IS AGREED TO! We’re beginning to see out of control humans now doing non stop stealing in America. The CORRUPT ILLEGAL SYSTEM is allowing are this out of control violence now. In fact! Citizens trying to defend themselves is jailed and not the CRIMINAL.

Now then, is Donald Trump the ANTICHRIST? At this point in time he’s a fore runner to the anti-christ. Trump is laying the foundation so the ANTI-CHRIST can be revealed. Hopefully, TRUE BELIEVERS IN JESUS WON’T BE HERE WITH THE IMPOSTER IS FINALLY REVEALED.

Although heads of every country are giving him crowns of gold and other precious stones, Trump is a WOLF IN SHEEPS CLOTHING AND NOTHING MORE. Remember he said he was a snake when he was ushered in. Trump is the ultimate con-man. HE’S A liar FROM THE PITS OF hell. His harlot religious head FALSE PROPHET PAULA WHITE, SOME SAY IS THE HARLOT WHO RIDES THE BEAST IN BABYLON AMERICA.

In my past posts I cover Paula White and the further demise of BABYLON AMERICA. The last stages of the DEMISE OF AMERICA have now arrived. I’m looking forward to this because my wife and I are sick and tired of the NON STOP EVIL HERE!

