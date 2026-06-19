GREAT TRAINING VIDEO BY PATRIOT NURSE.

I pose this question because it’s vividly clear AMERICA’S TRAITOR GOVERNMENT IS TOTALLY OUT OF CONTROL RIGHT NOW!

Traitor trump is spending your tax money like a drunk sailor now. While over one million+ Displaced American’s are living in the cars and tents right now. The 50 MILLION+ ILLEGALS are receiving $$$ BIILION’S in TAX PAYER CONJURED UP $$$ MONEY NOW.

Constantly, CORRUPT POLITICIANS are passing more ILLEGAL TAX LAWS to still even more of your money now. Just so you know! The ILLEGAL TAX AMENDMENT WAS NEVER RATIFIED BY CORRUPT CONGRESS. This means the CORRUPT I.R.S. TAX LAW IS ILLEGAL!

The whole purpose of the 2nd Amendment is to guard against & OUT OF CONTROL GOVERNMENT.

Clearly, the EVIL POLITICIANS want YOU DEAD so, they can take the rest of what you have earned in life.

I will never understand why countless American’s, are fixated on non stop $$$ SATANIC ENTERTAINMENT when, the U.S.A (666) is being systematically destroyed right before their very eyes now!

The SATANIC PORTAL DATA CENTERS are the NOOSE around all humanity now. All of us are in a huge A-I CONCENTRATION CAMP NOW! There’s no point trying to block NAZI BIG BROTHER. He already knows everything about you through your SPY CELLPHONE, COMPUTER or THE SMART TV watching & recording you right now.

BIG BROTHER (1984) can now CONJURE UP any fake charge they want against YOU to throw you in one of their waiting NAZI FEMA CAMPS. ILLEGAL SEARCH & SEIZURE LAWS now GIVE cops & military the right to enter your car or home to SEARCH YOU EVEN IF YOU OBJECT OR NOT!

IF YOU STILL BELIEVE THE CORRUPT POLITICIANS CONNING YOU! YOU GET WHAT YOU DESERVE WHEN AMERICA IS FINALLY LOCKED DOWN!

ARMED PROTECTION is required if you want to survive out of control cops and or the military.

THE ABOVE VIDEO MAKES MY WIFE AND I MAD AS HEEL SINCE WE SERVED IN THE MILITARY. This insane lbgt in hewr original video SAID! IF YOU DO NOT FOLLOW MY ORDERS I WILL SHOOT YOU!!!

This is reason enough for all Americans to have guns! just like NAZI GERMANY! The vast majority of Soldiers will follow ORDERS regardless, regardless if it is against the Constitution or not. Now that the military has chipped countless soldier they will blindly assassinated civilians if ordered to do so unfortunately.

Please send this shocking article to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…