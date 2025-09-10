These men rightly point out just how mentally ill America has become. The CORRUPT so called LEGAL SYSTEM now protects DEADLY CRIMINALS while innocent humans are MURDERED every day!

The truth is! BILLIONARE/TRILLIONARE psychopaths have always controlled humanity. The SATANIC FREEMASONS are part of this endless INSANITY. Read the PROTOCOLS OF ZION if you want more proof. This strange document laid out a plan for the control all humanity, and now that DEMONIC PLAN has been laid out in full force. The protocols of zion have been labeled a fake or forgery but when one reads it, everything in this document has come true over time! You need to read it with & open mind for the Free PDF copies are on the internet.

DON’T BE FOOLED! Humanity is being played for a sucker right now as usual. I believe all these DEADLY ATTACKS ON WHITES ARE SETTING AMERICANS UP FOR A RACE WAR. Most CONSERVATIVE BLACK PEOPE like the ones above see this evil coming now. However, many young liberal blacks have become part of the HATRED of WHITE PEOPLE now. Vicious murders of WHITE PEOPLE sadly are happening and there’s no end in sight now.

IT’S DANGEROUS to walk the streets of America these days. My wife and I constantly look around when we go out now and refuse to have a cellphone. We also carry personal protection and are very selective who we have around us. It’s INSANE random acts of violence are inflicted on white people. Countless BLACKS do not realize they’re being played a fool to plunder and murder WHITE PEOPLE.

They were fooled with DEMONIC PLANNED PARENTHOOD and are being used once again to INCITE DEADLY ACTS AGAINST WHITES NOW. The LEGAL SYSTEM is corrupt as hell! It’s being used to further incite this endless VIOLENCE. NOT ENFORCING LAWS WILL CREATE FURTHER DEATH AND MAYHAM IN AMERICA.

The end goal HOWEVER, WILL BE TO usher IN martial law. This will remove rights for all of humanity in the very near future. When SATANS ONE WORLD ORDER is finally declared BLACKS will then realize he or she was played for a complete FOOL! America has become the KILLING FIELDS and all humanity will suffer in the end. Better give your life to Jesus before the RAPTURE suddenly occures. This is the only way to ESCAPE this world which is DANGEROUS AS HELL NOW!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…