I REPORT YOU DECIDE!

IN MY OPINION! HUMANITY IS NOW UNDER A “VEIL OF DELUSION!”

The non stop OCCULT ENTERTAINMENT VENUES continues to be filled with absent minded humans now. Millions of humans are living in the dirty streets of th world and few people care about this ungodly horror now!

Our so called leaders and others with unlimited power (DEMONIC CORPORATE LEADERS) constantly LIE to you and I now. There’s few individuals we can trust now as well. It seems everyone is trying to SWINDLE each other for personal gain as the economy continues to crumble throughout the world.

CORRPT MEGA PREACHERS and THEIR HENCHMEN & WOMEN ARE FOREVER TRYING TO hustle us for money don’t you know. Humanity is constantly BOMBARDED by never ending ADS to further distract us now. Cellphones track everything humans say and do now. Big brother has captured humanity and he or she doesn’t even know it dah!

It’s clear humanity is ready fore SATAN’S MARK OF THE BEAST SYSTEM NOW! In the above video we must address TARTARIA! This is the canary in the cold mine in my opinion. TARTARIA could have been SATAN’S LITTLE SEASON by some accounts. When we look at the 1,000’s of majestic buildings which cannot be duplicated today and the FREE ENERGY that existed then. It’s clear that advanced civilization lived a life of sheer bliss.

The only conclusion one can arrive at is! Advanced Alien’s created this era in humanity’s history. We must also assume giants were apart of that unique civilization. There’s no other reason, like the SATANIC VATICAN, to have entryways at least 30 feet high.

Was this Alien civilization called TARTARIA SATANIC? I don’t think so because the people there had FREE ENERGY. I believe the SATANIC DEMONIC ALIENS are the one’s who created this last reset to wipe out TARTARIA. The SATANIC HUMAN ELITE were taken over by these fallen aliens. There’s no other way lost humans could have pulled off such a tragic demise of TARTARIA.

Please send this shocking article to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…