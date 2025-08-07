Click on the horses to see them moving!

I agree with the above video but question the timing of the END TIME Tribulation. Why? Throughout the world right now tremendous floods, earthquakes, tornadoes, hail storms, massive volcano eruptions and other natural storms are happening as you read this article. Humanity constantly LIES, STEALS and CHEATS humans. Never ending rapes, robberies and murders are happening. Not to mention humanity is obsessed with drugs and alcohol. How about the rich mega preachers worshipping fame and fortune and betraying christians? How about the world being a quad trillion in DEBT and counting. What about CORRUPT HOLLYWOOD and the rest of the INSANE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY openly admitting they WORSHIP SATAN NOW?

I’m more inclined to believe biblically humanity is in the middle of the Tribulation now. If I’m wrong I hate to see how bad it’s really going to get from here on for humanity. This could signal the RAPTURE (catching away) of TRUE BELIEVER’S in JESUS isn’t far away now thank God. One more sign is all the known world has now been witnessed to concerning Jesus Christ and the bible. New Living Translation Matthew24:14

And the Good News about the Kingdom will be preached throughout the whole world, so that all nations will hear it; and then the end will come.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther.