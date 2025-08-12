Elvis says if his soul could fly! Sad his soul may have went down instead of up!

When I think of this beautiful song, I think of my love for my wife and especially Jesus!

What a beautiful song I heard when I was a young guy. Really sad today’s music is just a bunch of SATANIC NOISE. When the frequency was changed this is when music took a nose dive into the pits of hell.

Humanity has now stepped into the SLIDE ZONE OF HELL!

Humanity is now being divided!!

The 3 women in the above video have fantastic voices. This song reminds me of all the pain and sheer misery we have in the wicked world today.

Sheer HELL is coming whether you like it or not. There’s far to much EVIL in the world to stop it now. The majority of humans have taken for granted he or she can break laws, lie, steal and cheat and nothing will happen to them. They have failed to do real research and discover, there’s UNIVERSAL LAWS in force that will bring upon the DIVINE JUDGEMENT.

Even if one makes it to their last breath when it’s drawn, these empty headed humans will experience sheer hell the next moment. The ANCIENT RELIGIONS all taught there is a HEAVEN and HELL. Sadly, the SATANIC ELITE HAVE BRAINWASHED the average human he or she won’t pay for their evil deeds. In fact! They’ve convinced many humans there is no god!

Only a FOOL would believe that! He or she didn’t take the time to investigate for themselves what TRUTH is. The 1,000’s of people who’ve had out of the body experiences should be proof enough there is LIFE AFTER DEATH. We have FREE WILL to believe whatever we want in life that’s true. But there’s no proof we will not pay for for all our THOUGHTS, ACTIONS and WORDS WHEN WE DRAW OUR LAST BREATHS!

The only saving grace is in Jesus and no other! He died on the cross for us and we should be afraid to think otherwise. If you don’t think he’s real I posted a video last week confirming Jesus did walk the earth 2,000 years ago. All you have to do is ask him and the HOLY SPIRIT into your life. Ask forgiveness of you sins and live by the 10 Commandments. You don’t need a preacher, pope or profit to guide you. The HOLY SPIRIT will be your guide!

Please send this article to everyone you know and subscribe. We’re living in the END TIMES now and you need all the protection you can get. You cannot protect yourself on your own now. The governments of the world take their orders from SATAN. Most of humanity will worship satan and take the MARK OF THE BEAST!

“And it was allowed to give breath (no-si-neu or Spirit or cognition) to the image of the beast so that the image of the beast should speak, and cause those who would not worship the image of the beast to be slain. Also it cause both rich and poor, both free and slave to be marked on their right hand or forehead, so that no one could buy or sell unless he had the mark, that is the name of the beast or number of its name.” Revelation 13:16-18

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…