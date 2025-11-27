Above prophet Bo Pleny who has made several predictions over the last few years I’ve been following him. He does cry wolf more often than not. I guess he’ll keep putting out these predictions until he gets it right dah! While his research is sound his predictions are way off. All we can do as believer’s is prep, pray and wait for Almighty God to bring hell on earth to a fallen world.

I agree with one stacking gold & silver but not crypto. Why? When the STOCK MARKET FLIPS all the FIAT CRYPTO will be destroyed and SATANS ONE WORLD CRYPTO will be issued. This in turn will lock humanity into the 666 MARK OF THE BEAST! It’s then humanity will be totally locked in and enslaved! I think if the market crashes it will be Sunday night 12/30/2025. Remember God is in control not humans.

Play the above video!

I hope you’ve prepped and keep praying to escape this insane world. What’s coming will be hell on earth for those who survive. The bible saying it will be like any other in the history of humanity.

Please send this warning to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…