THE ABOVE VIDEO POINTS TO TRUMP BEING A FALSE PROPHET. WE ALREADY KNOW HE’S A PATHOLOGICAL LIAR LIFE THE REST OF THE POLITICIANS!

Thank about this! if you’re living on the street or struggling to pay your bills what has trump done for you lately? He spending TRILLION’S of fiat dollars helping the CORRUPT CORPORATIONS while you’re drowning in endless DEBT now.

Please send this eye opening video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…