IT’S CLEAR ZAC SOLD HIS SOUL TO SATAN IN THE ABOVE VIDEO BUT WHAT ABOUT DOLLY?

I REPORT YOU DECIDE! It’s clear one cannot rise to the level of Dolly without paying the devil his due! Her countless physical alterations is indeed VANITY! Her living like a queen dripped in unlimited riches is another warning signal. Countless so called christians talk the talk but they don’t walk the walk.

Rich people in all walks of life setup tax free foundations & charities to hide their vast wealth. Sure they help others but the main reason is to keep the pawls of the tax man off their riches. The fact the picture above shows Dolly have one eye covered shows she is part of satans demonic sacrifice club.

I leave it up to you in deciding this but, if it walks like a duck, talks like a duck, it’s a duck! Please send this shocking article to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WALKUP HUMANITY RIGHT NOW!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…