WATCH THE ABOVE VIDEO AND YOU DECIDE!

It’s vividly clear the world’s justice systems are corrupt as hell when people like FAUCHI and GATES go free having murdered millions of humans through their BIO-WARFARE NAZI AGENDA’S! The food, water and air is now poisonous to humans!

REMEMBER THE ABOVE SHOCKING VIDEO WHEN HUMAN’S DIED FROM THE BIG PHARMA INJECTIONS?

With the FLOCK CAMERAS and CELLPHONES everywhere in America now, all of us are being tracked every minute of the day. The SATELLITES above our heads can now look into our homes and read fine print on our documents. The FREEMASON COPS have been trained to ignore our FREEDOM and ARREST US regardless of our CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS.

YOU AND I ARE SCREWED EXCEPT FOR ALMIGHTY GOD’S DIVINE PROTECTION!

As far as human’s rise up against the OUT OF CONTROL GOVERNMENT is concerned. That would be quickly shut down in my opinion. Why? The majority of people don’t know anything about SELF DEFENSE. What would you do if a SWAT TEAM BUSTED DOWN YOU DOOR AT 3 AM? How about a gang of ILLEGALS or TERRORISTS?

The TANTED FOOD-WATER & AIR (DEADLY FLUORIDE IN THE WATER?) has also made human’s DOSSAL!

I see pockets of armed resistance breaking out at the very least. These will be quickly shut down! If IT GETS TOTALLY OUT OF CONTROL, the CORRUPT MILITARY will be brought in to shut down humans AND DRAG THEM TONAZI FEMA CAMPS!

WHAT’S THE ANSWER?

In my opinion, first and foremost, you better be under the DIVINE PROTECTION OF JESUS! You better let the HOLY SPIRIT led and guide you through this rocky road we call life. Then you must PRAY every night and day DIVINE PROTECTION saves you from the non stop evil of this fallen world.

You also need to have at least one year of preps when the food and water goes dry. If that wasn’t enough, you need to have ARMED PROTECTION and plenty of AMMO. You need to install SECURITY CAMERAS in you car and property. NO TRESPASSING SIGNS should be on your property as well.

TAKING LIFE FOR GRANTED HAS NOW COME TO & END!

WHAT’S NEXT?

I think a STOCK MARKET FLIP (CRASH) could be next. We already have COLD WORLD WAR happening now. Both of these DEADLY EVENTS could ESCALATE at the time time in the very near future.

If you don’t know what the END TIME SIGNS ARE, read Matthew 24 in the bible. Jesus makes it clear what the END TIMES will be like humanity is now living in today. One thing is for certain for believer’s in Jesus in today’s fallen world. We will either be RAPTURED or MURDERED as we march forward into this EVIL world of theirs. That is unless Almighty God decides to spare us!

Please send this shocking article to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP possessed humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…