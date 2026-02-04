I know all of us are wore out with one biblical after another now but, I think this video could have some merit.

Why? For one thing the attacks on Iran are becoming more numerous now. In less than one month it will be Purim 3/32026 and a blood moon. Iran wants Israel destroyed so could 3/32026 be that time? Could it be when true believer’s in Jesus will be removed from the earth?

All we can do is keep watching world events and be prepared to leave this earth in the twinkling of & eye.

Plese send to everyone you know & subscribe. It’ the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…