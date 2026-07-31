IF THIS VIDEO DOESN’T WAKE YOU UP NOTHING WILL!

I had to come inside and stop watering my garden damnit! This is insane! DEADLY FIRE SMOKE by the once beautiful mountains. These EVIL CIA & MILITARY BASTARDS began spraying nearly INVISIBLE CHEMTRAILS & hour ago. Now the sun of course is completely covered by these DEADLY POISONS.

We’ve haven’t had any rain in a month or more now and nothing is forecast till this fall dah! This is a DELIBERATE BURNING AND CHEMICAL POISONING OF POLSON, MONTANA!

I’m still coughing my head off being inside over & hour now. The only conclusion I can come to now is Almighty God is allowing this INSANE TORTURE because of the ENDLESS SINS OF HUMANITY.

The bible WARNS: Rev 16:8-9 The fourth angel poured out his bowl on the sun, and the sun was given power to scorch people with fire. (9) They were seared by the intense heat and they cursed the name of God, who had control over these plagues, but they refused to repent and glorify him.

NEED I SAY MORE?

The DEADLY SUN is now scorching human beings. There’s a REFLECTOR ON THE SUN in my opinion SCORCHING HUMANS NOW! With the DEADLY CHEMICALS BEING SPRAYED UPON US NOW, THIS INTENSIFIES THE BURNING ON ONE’S SKIN EVEN MORE NOW…

THE SAD THING IS INSANE HUMAN BEING STILL ACT LIKE NOTHING IS WRONG HERE AND THROUGHOUT AMERICA.

WHEN BRAINDEAD HUMANS’ SEE DEADLY SKIN CANCER appear on them, it will be far too late then. These retards get what they deserve because he or she didn’t turn to JESUS for protection. Yes! The rain falls on the just & unjust. But, We will endure until the end while, lost individuals will be sent to HELL when they draw their last breaths.

Yes! I’m mad as hell because of the non stop TORMENT. However, I’m looking up to get the hell off this evil planet. Keep the faith because true believer’s wait is coming to & end in the near future in my opinion.

Send this WAKEUP to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now..

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…