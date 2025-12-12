The above video is just the first step in blocking the LIBERALS and SATANIC ELITE from destroying once free America. Of course SATANS ONE WORLD ORDER will not stop until America is destroyed. We live in the END TIMES now and satan will have his way until Jesus returns to set things straight on this evil planet.

I’ve proven here on my substack that America has always been controlled by the United Kingdom. If one doesn’t go alone with the controllers of this world he or she is swiftly removed like President Kennedy was on 11/22/63. Countless truthers have also been removed over the years because he or she didn’t adhere to the ONE WORLD ORDER entity now controlling virtually all of humanity.

Please send this WARNING to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…