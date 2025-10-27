The above historical context of AMERICAS BABYLON MONEY SYSTEM is a must see!

Sadly! Virtually every American has no idea how this CORRUPT MONEY SYSTEM really works. It’s DEBT BASED SYSTEM designed to keep most of HUMANITY in NEVER ENDING FINANCIAL BONDAGE.

Now that humanity has entered the END TIMES it’s far too late to escape this FINANCIAL PRISON. The SATANIC ELITE have captured all humanity in one way or another now. Forth coming is SATANS MARK OF THE BEAST found in Revelation 13:16-18.

The only safe haven is in storing PRECIOUS METALS now. However! as of today GOLD & SILVER is flat lining (10/27/2025). I believe this is being done to WIPE OUT the METALS MAKETS. Why? Paper gold & silver has been over sold several times over now! When buyers go to claim their physical god & silver the metal vaults will naturally be empty.

This in turn will create total INSANITY being the SUCKERS who bought the paper golf/silver will discover they got SCREWED! They will be INSTANTLY WIPED OUT FINANCIALLY. This in turn will CRASH THE STOXCK MARKET WIPING OUT COUNTLESS MORE HUMAN BEINGS in the process. THE satanic elite will be saved having HORDED TONS of gold & silver in the past.

The DEMONIC CREATURES will then FLEE to their underground PRISONS and await for HUMANITY to MURDER each other. This is why PREPERS have guns and food! They will kill anyone trying to steal their stuff including INSANE NEIGHBORS and others. I’ve been WARNING about the FALL of AMERICA for decades now and now we’re at the doorstep OF the FALL of BABYLON AMERICA!

When the STOCK MARKET IS REBOOTED FAKE CRYPTO WILL TRAP HUMANS INTO THE FAKE MONEY GAME ONCE AGAIN. However! Almighty God has the last word in the matter and this NEVER ENDING EVIL WILL NOT STAND!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…

