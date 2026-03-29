INSIDE NYC'S JEWISH WELFARE COMMUNITY EXPOSED!
THIS VIDEO MAKES ME SICK!
Half the world is now living off of the American Tax payer. This is another sign of the end times! It’s clear the tax payer is funding the jews here in AMERICA!
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Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
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