THE BIBLE SAYS IF A PERSON DOESN’T WORK THEY DON’T EAT DAH!

Do these insane people not think the creditors aren’t coming for their crap when he or she files for BANKRUPTCY! Do they not realize the credit will be destroyed? When they go for a job their credit history is investigated! When the stock market finally crashes these insane people will be living in the cold dirty streets of America.

Please send this insane video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP braindead humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…

P.S. I’m still paying off child support and I’M 77+ YEARS OLD and my children have children now! DON’T BE STUPID!