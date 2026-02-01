Planned Parenthood senior executives have been caught bragging about selling aborted baby body parts, exposing just how lucrative it is.

ABOVE videos are REALLY SICKENING, A HEARTLESS WOMAN & SATANIC PLANNED PARENTHOOD EXPOSED. They belong back in NAZI GERMANY!

Above is $$$ how much a baby is worth as far as DEMONIC HUMANITY is concerned. This proves CHILD SACRIFICE has been since the beginning of time.

Please send these shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…