HERE IN POLSON, MT. THE SUN HASN’T SHINED FOR THE LAST 2 WEEKS. IF THAT WASN’T BAD ENOUGH, WE’VE HAD VIRTUALLY NON STOP RAIN FOR THOSE 2 WEEKS AND COUNTING.

In fact! Here in Polson, we’ve been non stop DEADLY CHEMTRAILED since 2013 that my wife and I have lived in Montana. The DEADLT CHEMICALS sprayed on us, makes us cough, takes our breaths, our eyes water and the nasty smells gag us some of the time.

This is the first time I’ve heard of snow falling in the end of June in the 13 years I’ve lived here. Believe me! If the weather wasn’t controlled there would be no snow in the middle of June in Montana. The growing season here in Montana is now dead here. This is part of America’s out of control government refusing to STOP THIS DEADLY CHEMTRAILING, cause massive property damage and human being murdered in the U.S.

It’s sickening stupid American’s are more concerned about watching WATCHING SATANIC ENTERTAINMENT, rather than fight this evil government from killing INNOCENT AMERICAN’S now.

Please swend this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…