INSANE FACEBOOK ZUCKERBERG WARNS STAFF NOT TO GET THE DEATH JAB! BOYCOTT FACEBOOK NOW...
IF YOU’RE STILL ON FACEBOOK YOU’RE A DAMN FOOL! YOU DESERVE WHAT’S COMING IF YOU DON’T BOYCOTT THIS EVIL BASTARD NOW!!
ABOVE IS WHAT THE COVID DEATH JAB DID!
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‘s the only way to WAKEUP sleeping humanity now.
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
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