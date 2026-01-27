THIS IS SHEER EVIL! Millions of American’s living on the dirty cold streets of America and these BASTARD CORPORATIONS charge the rest of us insane prices.

It makes you not want to spend another penny with these evil corporations. Thank God people are WAKING UP to this never ending evil. TO HELL WITH THESE DAMN CORPORATIONS!

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know and go dumpster diving! It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…