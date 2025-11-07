THE ABOVE VIDEO SHOULD SCARE THE HELL OUT OF YOU! The DEBT is exploding by the second right NOW!

The above clip is how fast the PRIVATE FEDERAL RESERVE is spending money.

If the UNFUNDED DEBT is counted, America is at least a QUAD TRILLION IN DEBT and counting now. If you don’t think it will affect YOU! Wait and see what things cost you in the next few weeks or month. The government numbers are a LIE from the pits of hell.in the

BANK RUNS could begin any day now and you won’t hear about it in the CIA MSM CORRUPT MEDIA. In my 77 years of living on this earth I have never seen it as cray as it is right now. The average person has no idea he or she will be living in the dirty streets of America before long. People are DRUNK on CREDIT and this is the vehicle that will put them in the street when the COLLAPSE finally hits before 2026.

All I can say is people make their beds and they will live in their PAIN & MISERY in the very near future. Please subscribe and send this importan video to everyone you know. The clock is ticking so WAKEUP!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…