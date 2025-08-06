I don’t update the never ending CHEMTRAILING here in Polson, Montana because it’s the same old crap and never ends 24/7. The nights are cold! The days are warm but not hot for August here in Montana. I EVIL GRASSHOPPERS are still eating everything in sight. Only about half the garden has grown do to the never ending DEADLY SPRAYING from the DEADLY CHEMTRAILING.

HUMANITY HAS GONE INSANE NOW! All the average person sees is what’s on their non stop tracking worthless expensive cellphone. He or she is possessed by non stop SATANIC ENTERTAINMENT NOW! The lost person has no idea WHAT THEY SOW THEY WILL REAP (KARMA)! It’s a universal law that cannot be broken. This is why through their SATANIC ENTERTAINMENT, the OCCULT ELITE has most of the TRUTH woven into everything they produce. Be it in the OCCULT MOVIES, MUSIC, VIDEO GAMES, and other POSSESSED ENTERTAINMENT.

When one draws their last breath in the body, SUDDENLY the SOUL is directed to the arena he or she has chosen while in the physical body. If the person led & evil life then he or she is sent a section of hell waiting for JUDGEMENT. If the person led a clean life, repented and accepted Jesus as their Lord & Eternal Savior. That blessed person is led upward into the heavens above. It doesn’t matter if you believe it or not it will happen because of the KARMA LAW OF ALMIGHTY GOD. Some call Him the SOURCE of All.

Now back to DEADLY CHEMTRAILING! Notice all the electrical wires above my rented trailer in the front & the backyard. It’s only a matter of time before DEADLY 5G is hooked up here. We’re only a town of 5,000 on & Indian Reservation here. There’s a huge 4” orange cable coil hanging from & ELECTRICAL POLe down the street signaling the DEADLY 5G is coming here.

This evil life is a BIG UGLY MOVIE and sadly all of humanity has to work through it until he or she can leave this DEMENTED REALTY. I hope you’re prepared for the next REALTY. The choice is yours and remember! Only Almighty God knows when your last breath will be drawn. You could have a heart attack in the next few minutes! You could be hit by a car later today! You could have taken a spiked drug that could kill you! You could be attacked by a criminal later today while looking at your damn cellphone!

WAKEUP!

