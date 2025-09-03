While stupid Americans are drunk on endless moronic entertainment America is getting more dangerous by the day as the above video proves.

I have cameras, NO TRESPASSING SIGNS and other protections I won’t mention here. No one comes to my home uninvited! If you don’t have these things plus a way to protect your self-YOU’RE A DAMN FOOL!

I posted & article about the 2nd AMENDMENT recently. You need read the article to know what your rights are right now.

The 3 thugs in the above video got what they deserved! I feel sorry for the elderly man. He will have to leave the neighborhood because the irresponsible parents are probably threatening his life right now. If the RULE of LAW was enforced by the CORRUPT LEGAL SYSTEM the criminals wouldn’t being trying to threaten Citizens lives in America now.

You need to VIDEO every INCIDENT that you encounter. It’s your word against those who confront you otherwise. Citizens Rights are being abused everyday in America right now.

Please send rthis shocking article to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP brain dead Americans today.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…