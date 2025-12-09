Above are viewer comments about the 50 million+ illegals here in America now.

I think many Americans aren’t taking into consideration the fact, America is MYSTERY BABYLON in these END TIMES we’re now living today. The SATANIC ELITE are the one’s who brought in these ILLEGALS here to overthrow America now. Therefore these illegals are INVADERS and not the typical people being persecuted in their own country.

In biblical history God has always used INVADERS to invade the believer’s land when they turned away from him. I my opinion, this is the same instance now with America. Most believer’s are LUKEWARM and aren’t following the biblical laws God has set forth for them to adhere to now.

America has allowed SEX, PORN, CHILD SACRIFICE, LYING, STEALING, CHEATING & MURDER of innocent humans to occur here. The CORRUPT JUSTICE SYSTEM now protects the criminal and jails innocent humans. Americans no longer trust each other and rat each other out even when the person hasn’t done anything.

Read the 10 COMMANDMENTS if you want proof what the laws of Almighty God are. KARMA or WHAT A PERSON SOWS-HE OR SHE SHALL REAP, is the LAW Almighty God has placed upon humanity to do the right things in life.

In my opinion America is under divine judgement right now. America is being destroyed from within right now while, humans are drunk on no stop entertainment! The bible warns a VEIL of DELUSION is cast over humanity right now and they will believe the endless lies being spewed at them.

America has allowed DEMONIC SATANISM to spread across this evil land. This is why America is routing right before our very eyes now. You better PREP, PRAY and be prepared to fight the sheer evil before you now. Send this eye opening article to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…