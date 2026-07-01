YOU SHOULD BE BOILING MAD WATCHING THE ABOVE VIDEO!

POST OFFICE EMPLOYEES TREAT AMERICAN’S LIKE 2ND CLASS CITIZENS. I was nearly thrown out of the post office in North Carolina for questioning & employee for not opening up on time.

It’s time a private corporation take over the BANKRUPT POST OFFICE.

Please send this important video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the on ly way to WAKEUP sleeping humanity now!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…