HUMANITY HAS BEEN DECEIVED FROM BIRTH!
WE LIVE IN A WORLD OF ENDLESS ILLUSIONS! WAKEUP!
What do you think of the above video?
I’ve been a TRUTHER for 50+ years and haven’t accepted things are they are! I knew in high school this was far more to this life than met the eyes of humanity. I’ll be 77 on 9/11 and the amount of TRUTH coming out now blows my mind. Most human beings will shut down emotionally and never except the reality of this matrix!
Truthfully! The only way to handle it is to place one’s faith in Jesus and live a righteous way of life. Sad to say, most people will continue on and be totally deceived in spite of these grand delusions. When he or she draws their last breaths reality will shake them to their very core. Unfortunately, It will be too late and he or she will pay the price of taking the easy way out of this make believe world.
The above photo really blows my mind. You and I are supposed to believe with simple tools and with no cranes to hoist massive stones, this huge Washington D.C. Capital was build in just a few years in the 1800’s. I may not be the smartest gay around but I’m no fool either. How about the trolly pulled a mule or horse? The Tartaria creators had far more than a hammer and square to build their world empire in my opinion.
Energy and Frequency: Tesla viewed the universe as composed of energy vibrating at different frequencies. He believed that all matter, including objects and living beings, is ultimately a manifestation of energy. In this sense, "light" can be interpreted as a metaphor for energy in its various forms.
Nikola believed everything consisted of Energy, Frequency and Vibration. He also believed the numbers 3,6, and 9 determined everything in life.
Some researchers are saying the huge bells around the world were used when sounding off al the same time helped bring down the Tartarian Empire around 1776. One thing is certain! Something earth shaking happened in the late 1700’s or early 1800’s to flip the world up side down so to speak.
Thank goodness the TRURTH is pouring out in droves now. It’s clear we can no longer trust the crooked POLITICIANS, the INSANE LYING CORPORATE or the SLIMMY LYING MEGA PREACHERS.
Please send this shocking article to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP the brainwashed human beings of the world.
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.