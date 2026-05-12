ABOVE VIDEO WILL SHOCK THE HELL OUT OF YOU!

YOUY TRACKING CELLPHONE, COMPUTER AND TV HAS BEEN PROGRAMMING YOU ALL YOUR LIFE NOW.

The only way to break free is to give your life to Jesus and ask the HOLY SPIRIT to guide you now.

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…