The above two videos provide true spiritual insight into the inner workings of the HOLY SPIRIT.

Jesus said the KINGDOM of HEAVEN is within each of us. Our physical existence is only a small part of one’s true realty. Jesus also said when the eye (SPIRITUAL EYE) becomes one, it’s then the seeker experiences the truth of existence in this corrupt life. In our secret place where there’s peace from the outside world, is where one can focus his or her attention upon the eternal.

When one opens the door and asks Jesus to come in this is where the journey begins. The HOLY SPIRIT enters as well filling one with a pure heart to begin their journey into their true realty. Hopefully one has asked Jesus to forgive him or her of their sins before the journey begins.

One has to have a pure heart when taking this unique journey. No hatred or bitterness is allowed. No matter what the heartache, one has to sincerely forgive their enemies of past pain and heartaches. This is the one of the hardest this humans beings can do but it’s necessary for healing. After two divorces, being used countless times, endless success & failures, family tragedies, countless near death situations, it was hard for me to forgive all those in my past but in time I did.

I’m cleansed of all my past hurts and have forged on to complete my journey headed back to my true home heaven. When I return back to the earth if I choose to, there will be no more heartache along the way. All of us must turn the other cheek because there’s a better life waiting for us when we depart this cruel world.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…