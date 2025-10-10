I’ve read all of David Icke’s books and now all of the sheer evil he exposed decade’s ago. It’s all coming out in the open right now. All of us have bee LIED TO FROM BIRTH! The world is far more evil than we could have ever imagined now.

Above Davide is exposing the financial power center of the world and has always been controlled by the DEMON POSSESSED ROTHCHILDS!

Above David exposing the fact he’s not a freemason!

Above is Arizona Wilder’s interview where she exposes the fact the SATANIC ELITE have always SACRIFICED CHILDREN and EAT THEIR FLESH and DRINK THEIR BLOOD.

CIA MKULTRA EXPOSED: https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/document/06760269

It’s time humanity WAKEUP and realize the earth is truly & evil place and we’re the PREY as far as the SATANIC ELITE ARE CONCERNED.

PLEASE SEND THIS SHOCKING ARTICLE TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW AND SUBSCRIBE.

RICK

DISABLED VIETNM ERA VETERAN & TRUTRHER…