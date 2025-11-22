The SATANIC ELITE stole realty from humanity! The precious bells is just one example out of many as to how DEMONIC ENTITIES killed realty. Now that TRUTH is being exposed in record numbers, it’s too late for sleeping humanity to do anything about it now. This ruthless group has all the power they need now to completely destroy humanity.

While humans are obsessed by endless moronic entertainment, the DEMONIC ELITE forge on capturing every man, woman and child on planet earth. They’re hell bent upon forcing their sinister ONE WORLD SATANIC ORDER upon everyone now. BOTTOM LINE! Humanity is screwed because he or she did not WAKE UP! The only way humans can be saved now is via Almighty God stepping in and saving these reached poor souls.

Yes! Many of them maybe rich in material goods but this will not save them from the sheer hell coming upon the earth. When he or she draws their last and final breath, they only take their soul & spirit with them. The physical body is LEFT BEHIND to rout in the winds of time.

Please send this WAKEUP video to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way to save what used to be humanity.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…