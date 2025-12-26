HOMELESS PEOPLE ARE NOW KNOWN AS THROW A WAYS.

No matter how how they arrived at the dirty streets of America, these displaced people have been disappearing for years now. Sadly, few humans care because he or is living in a warm home and could care less now. In my 77+ years of living I’ve never seen humanity being so uncaring about other people.

Few mega preachers care about this sad issue as well. They live like kings & queens and could care less about teaching BIBLICAL PROPHECY. Where these LUKEWARM preachers celebrating Xmas 1,000’s of homeless humans were struggling on just keeping warm now that we’ve entered winter. God forbid these displaced humans had a Xmas hot dinner to eat.

The bottom line is ALMIGHTY GOD IS GOING TO FORSAKE THESE FOOLS IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE. They will be rightly judged when DIVINE JUDGEMENT is enacted upon the world not long from now. Remember KARMA or WHAT A PERSON SOWS-HE OR SHE WILL REAP either in this life or the next.

Matthew 25:35-40

New International Version

35 For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, 36 I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.’

37 “Then the righteous will answer him, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you something to drink? 38 When did we see you a stranger and invite you in, or needing clothes and clothe you? 39 When did we see you sick or in prison and go to visit you?’

40 “The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…