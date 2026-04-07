HOLLYWOOD UNMASKED! CAN YOU HANDLE THE TRUTH?EARTH SHAKING NEWSApr 07, 2026ShareIsaac’s Army@ReturnOfKappyHollywood is just another branch of the CIA…. Nothing is what it seems in the world they create… 12:36 PM · Apr 7, 2026 · 9.4K Views4 Replies · 41 Reposts · 182 LikesTHE ENTIRE WORLD IS A FAKED REALTY NOW! Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.RickDisabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.SubscribeSharePreviousNext