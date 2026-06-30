THE SATANIC ELITE DESIGNED THE STOCK MARKET CRASH IN 1929 AND THE CRASH OF 2026 IS NOW AT HAND.

The SATANIC ELITES have controlled the world via the ALIEN DEMONS they serve for 1,000’s of years now. Just like before the crash of 1929, lost humans were eating, drinking, having out of control sex and just as unruly as they are now! The average human has convinced themselves this out of control insanity will never end dah!

BIBLICAL PROPHECY says otherwise and these lost fools have no idea their corruption is coming to & end now. I say, bring it on because I’m sick & tired of humanity being controlled by none other than SATAN.

STOCK MARKET CRASHES HAVE OCCURRED IN THE FALL OF THE YEAR. I believe the SATANIC ELITE could most likely CRASH THE ECONOMY this fall. Only a FOOL would believe, while 1,000’s of Americans are loosing their jobs to SATANIC A-1 each month things are are normal. The CORRUPT ELITE pull prices up & down to further DECEIVE YOU IF YOU’RE ASLEEP!

This horrific CON-GAME has no basis in REALTY. While the CORRUPT ENTERTAINMENT VENUES are packed today. The average human beings their out of control DEBT is normal DAH! It’s just a matter of time before the GRIM REAPER comes calling for one’s OUT OF CONTROL DEBT and their life now.

Bible warns humanity is now under a VEIL OF DELUSION! Are you one of these brainwashed human beings?

PREP! PRAY! and ARMUP-SHEER HELL IS COMING SOONER THAN YOU THINK…

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…

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