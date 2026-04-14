THIS SHOCKING VIDEO BETTER WAKE YOU UP IF YOU’RE & AMERICAN!

Silently, American’s are being eliminated! FOREIGN WORKERS ARE NOW Taking your jobs. Whites and blacks alike are being eliminated from the America we once knew. If you can’t see right now America is being destroyed from within you haven’t been seeing the real picture. WAKEUP!

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP America now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…