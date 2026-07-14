IF ONE DESIRES FAME & FORTUNE! IN HELLYWOOD! HE OR SHE IS REQUIRED TO SIGN A RED BLOOD OATH TO NONE OTHER THAN LUCIFER/SATAN…

ONLY A INSANE PERSON WOULD BELIEVE THIS WORLD IS A GODLY PLACE. SATANIC HOLLYWOOD CLEARLY PROVES IT’S LITERALLY HELL ON EARTH BOTH THEN AND NOW!

ENTER HOLLYWOOD AND YOU WILL LOOSE YOUR ETERNAL SOUL…

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…