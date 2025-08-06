It’s really strange all the strange twists and turns in life. My dream was to become a famous photographer and write books about the “old west.” While I did write two “old west” books and tried to market them myself failure come along unfortunately two failed marriages and three adult children who despise me.

Fortunately though, my third marriage has proven to be the most successful of all. The “Old West” isn’t necessarily what is was advertised to be. The series “Hell on Wheels”tv series is a great depiction of the endless corruption, in this embellished era of our contrived history here in America.

Vicious crimes were always around in the “old West.” As the bible would say, “There’s nothing new under the sun.” In my opinion, What we’ve come to know of that era in history was made up to some extent. I would have loved ton have spoken to Wyatt Earp, Buffalo Bill Cody, Jesse James or Wild Bill Hickok. These famous individuals could have told us the real truth of those restless times.

One must remember the victors of every war in history spun their side og history. The occult elite are the one’s who fund both sides of every war and dictate to us through lies and endless deceit, what we’re allowed to believe not believe in life. The history books are saturated with mistruths whether you want to believe it or not.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…