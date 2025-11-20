YOU NEED TO KNOW THE AMERICAN GOVERNMENT IS PREPARED TO SURVIVE, WHILE COMMON AMERICANS WILL BE ELIMINATED IN THE NEAR FUTURE.

While American soak up mindless stupid entertainment, our out of control government is fast tracking their ONE WORLD ORDER SATANIC AGENDA. When all the puzzle pieces are finally in place. YOU WILL HAVE NO FUTURE!

Our little life will be tightly regulated and you will not be able TO BUY OR SELL without the SATANIC 666 MARK OF THE BEAST found in Revelation 13: 16-18. It doesn’t matter if you believe me or not this happening right before our eyes right now. It’s already too late for humans to WAKEUP.

If all hell breaks loose our traitor leaders and their families will flee to these underground chambers and wait if the rest of us to be wiped out. The SATANIC ELITE looks at humanity as useless eaters that have to be eliminated so they can usher in their SATANIC ONE WORLD ORDER. Humanity is screwed and they don’t even know it now.

You better have plenty of preps and guns because the clock is now ticking on your life and mine. We’ve we picked for elimination and most of humanity doesn’t even know it now. Like George Carlin said, IT’S A BIG CLUB AND YOU AIN’T IN IT!

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know if you value you and your family’s life. There’s coming a time in short order where you will have to fight for your very existence. WAKE UP OR DIE!

Please send this article to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way to save humanity now!

Rick

Disabled vietnam era veteran & truther…